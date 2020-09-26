1/1
John L. Schmitt
John L. Schmitt

Waukesha - July 8, 2020 at age 85.

Best friend and loving husband of Bonnie. Dear brother of Carl Jr. (the late Ruth), Carol (Chiang) Mei of Boston and the late Bob. Dear uncle of Catherine Krug of North Carolina and Deborah (Juan Ignacio) Motiloa of Shanghai, China. Further survived by many friends. Preceded in death by his parents Carl Sr. and Agnes.

John and Bonnie loved traveling the world together, visiting 65 countries and all 7 continents. John was the supervisor of the main tool room at A.O. Smith, served on the board of directors of A.O. Smith Credit Union and was the Union representative for the Machinists Union. He was a longtime member of Vagabond Ski Club.

A Memorial Gathering for John will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 30 at 11 AM at Carl Schurz Memorial Park, N67W33275 County Rd. K, Stone Bank, followed by a Memorial Service at 12 Noon.

Directions: Hwy. 16 to Hwy. C, north to Hwy. K, turn right and the Park is 1/10 mile on the right.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to HAWS or The Michael J. Fox Parkinson's Foundation are suggested.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Sep. 26 to Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
30
Memorial Gathering
11:00 AM
Carl Schurz Memorial Park
SEP
30
Memorial service
12:00 PM
Carl Schurz Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Bruskiewitz Funeral Home
5355 West Forest Home Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53220-1410
(414) 321-1700
