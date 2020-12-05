John "Jack" LeloOak Creek - Passed away peacefully into the arms of the Lord on December 4, 2020 at age 89. Lovingly survived by his wife of 62 years Jean (Barnekow). Beloved father of Laura, Mike (Debbie), Steve (Shelley), Lisa Reinhardt and Mark (Carrie). Proud grandpa of Austin, Ashley, Jake, Kayla, Sydney and Jonuel. Everyone will miss his elaborate stories and strong and kind heart.Jack was an avid outdoorsman who loved to fish and hunt. He was especially fond of his two dogs Bruno and Sheba.Services will be private for family.