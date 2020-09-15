John Leo Linnemanstons
Adell - John Leo Linnemanstons, 87, of Adell passed away peacefully in his sleep on Saturday, September 12, 2020.
John was born in Milwaukee on September 18, 1932, to Leo and Anna Linnemanstons. He attended Messmer High School in Milwaukee, where his athletic career and competitive spirit blossomed via football and boxing, and where he met the love of his life, Patricia Joda. John graduated from Messmer in 1950 and matriculated to Marquette University on a full athletic scholarship. However, the outbreak of war in Korea and his lack of interest in academics contributed to leaving school after fall of his sophomore year.
John proudly served in the U.S. Marines during the Korean War. While he earned Sharpshooter status in basic training, his military service was primarily spent representing the Marines in Armed Service football and boxing competitions. Following his Honorable Discharge in 1954, John returned to Marquette with newly acquired maturity and, in the same year, married Pat and went on to earn a BS in business in 1957.
John and Pat moved from Milwaukee to West Bend in 1967 and raised their 5 children there. John was fiercely proud of his family, especially his children, and would do anything for them.
Happy childhood memories of time spent on John's grandfather's farm led to the realization in 1980 of living on his own farm in Adell. Here, he raised goats, cows, geese, sheep and chickens over the years, and enjoyed horses immensely, riding them and taking his grandchildren for rides in a buggy acquired expressly for that purpose. The farm also afforded him the opportunity to fully indulge his love for hunting dogs, a passion he followed throughout his life.
Following his retirement from a career in business management, he thoroughly enjoyed hunting and fishing every season he was allowed, pursuing with great fervor deer, raccoons, rabbits, turkeys, waterfowl, and all manner of game fish. He got great joy sharing these pursuits with family and friends.
John was raised Catholic and his faith grew throughout his life; he and Pat were long-time active members of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Plymouth.
He is survived by his wife Pat, his children Robb (Sandy), Ellen, Greg (Meg), John (Robin) and Mary Padilla; his brother Frank and sister Yvonne Werner; his brother-in-law Fr. Robert Joda, S.J.; his sister-in-law Nancy Joda; his grandchildren Becky (Patrick) Seaton, Anna (Matt) Troge, Ross Linnemanstons, John (Kirsten) Linnemanstons, Katherine (Derek) Jaeger, Elizabeth Linnemanstons, Greg Padilla, and Elena Padilla; great-grandchildren Rowan Troge, Lillian Jaeger, and Riley Linnemanstons. He is further survived by many loving nieces and nephews, as well as the many friends he's made throughout his life.
John was preceded in death by his sister Janet Rupar, brother-in-law Louis Rupar, brother-in-law Tom Joda, sister-in-law Nancy Linnemanstons, and siblings Paul, Barbara, Mary Ann and Lori, who all perished during a tragic polio outbreak in 1952.
John will be remembered as a strong man with powerful convictions who acted with honor and integrity, and who found great comfort and inspiration in his faith.
A remembrance gathering will be held on September 17, 2020, from 4:00 to 7:00 pm at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Plymouth. A funeral mass will be celebrated on September 18, 2020, at 4:00 pm at St John the Baptist Catholic Church. For those unable to attend mass, the service will be live-streamed beginning at 4:00 pm via this link. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bM7CjM7xlS0
The Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Plymouth is serving the family. In these times of concerns around safety, we understand if you cannot attend. Please go to the Suchon website at www.suchonfh.com
and enjoy the virtual visitation.