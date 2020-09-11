1/
John Leonardelli
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John Leonardelli

Milwaukee - Born to Eternal Life September 8, 2020 at the age of 67 years. Preceded in death by his parents Mario and Ines and his sister Sandra. Beloved husband of Diana Leonardelli. Loving father of Gina (Richard) Desjardin and John Leonardelli. Dear brother of Mary (the late Jim) Mueller, Anne (Jeff) Kustermann, Carmen (Paul) Fisher, Mario (Eva) Leonardelli and Giulio (Cindy) Leonardelli. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other family and friends. John enjoyed getting lost whether in the woods or on the road. He was a man of few words but knew how to make you smile. He possessed a strength rarely seen these days and was a fighter until the end. Veteran of the United States Army. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, September 23 at 10:00 am at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church 3722 S. 58th St. with a visitation 9:00 am until time of Mass.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Sep. 11 to Sep. 13, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved