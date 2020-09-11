John LeonardelliMilwaukee - Born to Eternal Life September 8, 2020 at the age of 67 years. Preceded in death by his parents Mario and Ines and his sister Sandra. Beloved husband of Diana Leonardelli. Loving father of Gina (Richard) Desjardin and John Leonardelli. Dear brother of Mary (the late Jim) Mueller, Anne (Jeff) Kustermann, Carmen (Paul) Fisher, Mario (Eva) Leonardelli and Giulio (Cindy) Leonardelli. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other family and friends. John enjoyed getting lost whether in the woods or on the road. He was a man of few words but knew how to make you smile. He possessed a strength rarely seen these days and was a fighter until the end. Veteran of the United States Army. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, September 23 at 10:00 am at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church 3722 S. 58th St. with a visitation 9:00 am until time of Mass.