Fried, John Livingston John Livingston Fried, age 90, passed away on Thursday May 23rd. John was born in Milwaukee, the son of Belle and Daniel Fried. He was predeceased by his sister, Mary Fried Miller (Charles). He graduated from the University School of Milwaukee and Lawrence University and was a proud Veteran of the Korean War. John was the longtime owner of Blue Star Knitting and worked many years for Garfield Refining. His favorite job was as a starter at Timber Ridge Country Club in Minocqua, WI. He is survived by his wife, Bunny Alberts Fried to whom he was married to for 64 wonderful years. Further survived by his children, Sally Fried Reiner ( Lawrence) of New York, Edward (Kathy) of Brookfield, Billy (Donna Bucklew) of Minocqua, WI, and Michael of San Francisco, CA. Brothers-in law- David Alberts (Heather) and Eugene(Chip) Alberts. Grandchildren-Jillian Reiner Maimran( Seth), Morgan Fried and Katrina Strong, Jaclyn, Jacob and Joshua Fried. Dear nieces Sabrina Alberts Plattner( Danny), Cathy Castaneda (Mario), Jenny Miller (Michael Grady), and nephews Timothy Alberts (Angel) and Steven Miller. A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, May 29th at noon, at Congregation Sinai. 8223 North Port Washington Road, Fox Point, WI 53217. A Shiva lunch will immediately follow the service. Internment will be private. The family would like to thank Robert Ermitanio and his son, Rob for the wonderful care they provided in caring for Dad over the last three years. We also thank Dr. Mark Chelmowski, the Elizabeth Residence, and Badger Hospice. The family requests that Charitable contributions be made in John's name to the Wisconsin chapter of The American Parkinson Disease Association. Online condolences may be shared at www.nimsgernfuneral.com NIMSGERN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES OF WOODRUFF, WI IS SERVING THE FAMILY.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 26, 2019