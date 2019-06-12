|
|
Campbell, Jr., John Louis Returned to his creator on June 1, 2019, at age 90. Beloved husband for 67 years to the late Lois C. Campbell (nee Yeskey). Father of John L. Campbell, III (Sharon), Pam Campbell (Dan Cina, deceased), Lou Ann Campbell (Thomas Peterson) and Barb Campbell (Tim Schwob). PaPa John to Jonathan Cina (Jordan), Kelsey Peterson (Nenad Avramovic), Emma Mannen (Brian), Erin Knorr (Tim), Mallory Cina (Kevin Miller), Scott Campbell, Joseph and Campbell Schwob. Brother of Robert Campbell (Linda). John graduated from the University of Pittsburgh in 1950. He was an Army Veteran of the Korean War, 1951-1953. Owner of Casting Consultants, Inc., specializing in engineered components for foundries domestic and foreign, he was a charter member and past-president of the Wisconsin Association of Manufacturers' Agents (WAMA). In 1995 John began his retirement journey writing and publishing non-fiction, poetry and short stories. Member of the Wisconsin Regional Writers, The Wisconsin Fellowship of Poets, and facilitator of The Scribblers. Celebration of Life Friday, June 28, at the Funeral Home. Visitation at 3PM. Celebration at 3:30PM. A long time resident on Okauchee Lake, sailing the Campbell Sloup, memorials appreciated to Wisconsin Lakes, 716 Lois Drive, Sun Prairie, WI 53590.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 12, 2019