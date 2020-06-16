John Ludwiczak
West Allis - Passed away peacefully on June 15th, 2020 at the age of 95. He was born in South Milwaukee to John and Katherine (nee Lachacz) on February 27, 1925. He is a WWII veteran serving in the Navy Seabees both at Normandy and the South Pacific. He retired from the South Milwaukee Water Department in 1987. Preceded in death by his wife Audrey (nee Lownik), wife Maxine (nee Olson) and daughter Kathryn (David) Sowinski. Survived by daughter Janice Pisarek, son John (Rebecca) Ludwiczak and daughter Marilyn (Curt) Bolton. Sister Lucille Venus and sister in laws, Mary Worzala and Jean Lewinski. Beloved grandfather of Vanessa Sowinski, Elizabeth, Isaac (Janet) and Lucas Bolton, Nikki Vukobrat, Skip Palms, the extended Swanson family, and eighteen great grandchildren. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
A visitation will be held at the MAX A. SASS & SONS MISSION HILLS CHAPEL - Franklin on Friday June 19, 2020 from 5-7 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Divine Mercy Parish 800 Marquette Ave. South Milwaukee on Saturday June 20th at 11 AM. Please meet directly at the church on SATURDAY for the Mass. Interment Holy Sepulcher Cemetery.
The family has a special thank you to Autumn Leaves of Franklin and Legacy for caring for John this past year. In lieu of Flowers, memorials to Wounded Warriors would be appreciated
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 16 to Jun. 18, 2020.