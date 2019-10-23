|
|
John M. Becker
Brookfield - Passed away peacefully following a courageous battle with brain cancer on Tuesday, October 22, 2019. Age 53. Loving and devoted husband of Natalie (nee Plank) Becker for 20 years. Dear and loving son of Gerald and Susan Becker. Caring and devoted brother of Karen (Christopher) Erickson. Proud and cherished uncle of Jenna Christine and Jacob Gerald Erickson. Loving grandson of Barbara Trabbold. Dear son-in-law of Dale and Sandra Plank. Also survived by other in-laws, nieces and nephews, and many relatives and friends.
John was the 4th generation "owner/manager" of Becker's Auto Body, Inc. in Brookfield, Wisconsin. Most knowledgeable and devoted NASCAR fan.
Visitation at the Funeral Home, Monday, October 28, 2019, 4-6:45 PM. Funeral Service at 7 PM. Private burial to follow.
In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to Strain for the Brain Inc. or HAWS.
A special thank you to Dr. Jennifer Connelly and her staff at Froedtert Hospital Hope Clinic.
"I can do this Honey, I got this!"
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 23 to Oct. 27, 2019