Services
Krause Funeral Homes & Cremation Services
21600 W. Capitol Dr.
Brookfield, WI 53072
262-432-8300
Resources
More Obituaries for John Becker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John M. Becker

Add a Memory
John M. Becker Notice
John M. Becker

Brookfield - Passed away peacefully following a courageous battle with brain cancer on Tuesday, October 22, 2019. Age 53. Loving and devoted husband of Natalie (nee Plank) Becker for 20 years. Dear and loving son of Gerald and Susan Becker. Caring and devoted brother of Karen (Christopher) Erickson. Proud and cherished uncle of Jenna Christine and Jacob Gerald Erickson. Loving grandson of Barbara Trabbold. Dear son-in-law of Dale and Sandra Plank. Also survived by other in-laws, nieces and nephews, and many relatives and friends.

John was the 4th generation "owner/manager" of Becker's Auto Body, Inc. in Brookfield, Wisconsin. Most knowledgeable and devoted NASCAR fan.

Visitation at the Funeral Home, Monday, October 28, 2019, 4-6:45 PM. Funeral Service at 7 PM. Private burial to follow.

In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to Strain for the Brain Inc. or HAWS.

A special thank you to Dr. Jennifer Connelly and her staff at Froedtert Hospital Hope Clinic.

"I can do this Honey, I got this!"

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 23 to Oct. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Krause Funeral Homes & Cremation Services
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Krause Funeral Homes & Cremation Services
Download Now
jsonline