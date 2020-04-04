Resources
Found peace on March 30, 2020 at the age of 88 years. Loving husband of Marion (nee Gruber). Beloved father of Natalie (Gary) Cmejla and Marilyn (Jon) Hanson. Dear grandfather of Steven Bohmann. John retired from Delco Electronics in Oak Creek, WI where he worked as an Engineering Manager for Avionics Product Design and Development. John was a veteran of the Korean War. A celebration of life to take place at a later date.



Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020
