John M. Budzinski
John M. Budzinski

Milwaukee - Passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at the age of 72. Preceded in death by his father Walter and brother Dennis. Beloved father to Brad (Laura) and Todd (Maria). Dear grandfather to Cameron, Adriana and William. Loving son to Virginia. Also survived by his four brothers; Richard, Michael, Tom and Jeff. Visitation at Wisconsin Memorial Park Family Center (13235 W. Capitol Dr, Brookfield) on Friday, May 29 from 10 to 11 AM. Graveside service to follow






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from May 24 to May 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
29
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Wisconsin Memorial Park Family Center
