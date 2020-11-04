1/1
John M. Butschli Sr.
1946 - 2020
Greenfield - John M. Butschli Sr., 74, of Greenfield passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 1, 2020 at Aurora St. Luke's Medical Center in Milwaukee in the loving arms of his wife and with his boys by his side.

John was born on July 31, 1946 in Milwaukee to John J. and Ruth (Ball) Butschli. On December 5, 1970, John married the love of his life Bonnie Novitzke. John worked as an operating engineer with the Local 139. John was a member of the B.O.B.Z. Car Club, and Corvette Club of Wisconsin. He enjoyed bowling, going to car shows throughout Wisconsin, and loved spending time with his family and good friends.

John is survived by his wife of 50 years, Bonnie; 2 sons, John (Ginger) and Joe (Jenna); 5 grandchildren, Nina, Sadie, Kayla, Tyler and Sami; 1 great-granddaughter, Londyn; and his faithful companion, Cooper. He was preceded in death by his parents; and one sister, Barbara Creapeau. A private family service was held. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the MACC Fund. The family wishes to extend a heartfelt thank you to the doctors and nurses at Aurora St. Luke's Medical Center for all their care and compassion that they gave to John.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 4 to Nov. 8, 2020.
