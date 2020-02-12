|
John M. Fisco Jr.
Milwaukee - Surrounded by us at Froedtert John said, "Heaven here I come." Sunday, February 9, 2020 Publisher of the Christian Courier America's longest running Christian newspaper, John went Home to be with Jesus. Preceded by Jack, Rose, Ron, Jeannine and nephew John. Survived by brother Bruce and spiritual son Bob. Further survived by countless spiritual sons and daughters, a loving family of nephews and nieces and greats and a legacy of people impacted for Christ for generations to come. Dents and dings to Fisco Auto Body, Franklin. Memorials to the Clark House Boarding House a ministry of ProBuColls Association 9733 W. Greenfield Ave., Milw., WI 53214. www.probucolls.org. No funeral. Open House at the Bookstore: Friday February 21st 9 to 6 and Saturday February 22nd 10 to 4. "See you in Heaven..."
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 12 to Feb. 16, 2020