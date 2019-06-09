Services
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services
121 S. Cross Street
Oconomowoc, WI 53066
(262) 567-4459
John M. "Jack" Flom

John M. "Jack" Flom Notice
Flom, John M. "Jack" Passed away peacefully on his 92nd birthday on Wednesday, June 5, 2019. He is survived by his wife Beverly of 67 years; his children Shelley (John) Oswald, Gary (Susan) Flom, Robert (Leta) Flom, and Jamie (Lynn) Flom; his grandchildren Nicole, Ryan, Matthew, Jacob, Makenzie, Lauren, and Jamie, Jr; and his great grandchildren Kylee, Stella, Tess, and Skylar. Visitation will be held from 11 AM until the time of Memorial Service at 12 PM on Friday, June 14, 2019 at Kettle Moraine United Presbyterian Church, N66 W32690 County Hwy K, Hartland. Private burial with full military honors to follow. Memorials to the church are appreciated.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 9, 2019
