1/
John M. "Chato" Mata
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John M. "Chato" Mata

Milwaukee - Passed away peacefully at home June 22, 2020 at the age of 66 years. John is survived by his loving wife Lena and adoring daughters Stephanie M. Mata and Jessica M. Mata. John and Lena have a special meaningful relationship with Rhiannon Wright. Preceded in death by his beloved parents Carlos J. and Maria G. Mata, sister Rosalinda and brothers, Carlos, J. Mata Jr. and Pedro. Further survived by brother Mark A. Mata and sisters, Mary and Norma and other loved relatives and friends.

"Special thank you to Roberto Ramirez, Sr and John Castro for all your loving support over the years. You were considered a brother to him."

Visitation Tuesday, July 7 at the Rozga Funeral Home-Lincoln Village Chapel (703 W. Lincoln Ave.) from 10:00 - 11:15 AM with a Time of Remembrance at 10:45 AM. Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 11:30 AM at the BASILICA OF ST. JOSAPHAT (601 W. Lincoln Ave).






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jul. 7 to Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
7
Visitation
10:00 - 11:15 AM
Rozga Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Send Flowers
JUL
7
Service
10:45 AM
Rozga Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Send Flowers
JUL
7
Mass of Christian Burial
11:30 AM
BASILICA OF ST. JOSAPHAT
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Rozga Funeral Home & Cremation Services
703 W Lincoln Ave
Milwaukee, WI 53215
(414) 671-5200
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
July 4, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
July 4, 2020
Please accept my sincere condolences. May you remain strong as a family and find comfort and peace in God who is near to all those calling upon him. 1 Peter 5: 6,7
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved