John M. "Chato" MataMilwaukee - Passed away peacefully at home June 22, 2020 at the age of 66 years. John is survived by his loving wife Lena and adoring daughters Stephanie M. Mata and Jessica M. Mata. John and Lena have a special meaningful relationship with Rhiannon Wright. Preceded in death by his beloved parents Carlos J. and Maria G. Mata, sister Rosalinda and brothers, Carlos, J. Mata Jr. and Pedro. Further survived by brother Mark A. Mata and sisters, Mary and Norma and other loved relatives and friends."Special thank you to Roberto Ramirez, Sr and John Castro for all your loving support over the years. You were considered a brother to him."Visitation Tuesday, July 7 at the Rozga Funeral Home-Lincoln Village Chapel (703 W. Lincoln Ave.) from 10:00 - 11:15 AM with a Time of Remembrance at 10:45 AM. Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 11:30 AM at the BASILICA OF ST. JOSAPHAT (601 W. Lincoln Ave).