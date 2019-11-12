Services
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Resurrection Lutheran Church
12400 W. Cold Spring Road
New Berlin, WI
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
12:00 PM
Resurrection Lutheran Church
12400 W. Cold Spring Road
New Berlin, WI
Burial
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
3:00 PM
Arlington Cemetery
4141 S. 27th Street
Greenfield, WI
New Berlin - Died unexpectedly on Saturday, November 9, 2019. Age 90. Beloved husband of Mary (nee Napoli) for 68 years. Devoted father of Mark Mickelson and sons-in-law Andy Toth and Santiago (Jimmy) Garza. Preceded in death by his daughter Susan Toth, sister Janice Wallin and parents John and Helen Mickelson. Also loved by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Visitation at Resurrection Lutheran Church, 12400 W. Cold Spring Road, New Berlin, WI 53151 on Friday, November 15, 2019 from 11:00 am - 12:00 pm. Funeral service at 12:00 pm followed by a luncheon at 1:00 pm. Burial and military honors at 3:00 pm at Arlington Cemetery, 4141 S. 27th Street, Greenfield, WI.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to Resurrection Lutheran Church in New Berlin, WI appreciated.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019
