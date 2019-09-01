|
Nowicki, John M. Passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 29, 2019, at the age of 72. He is survived by Jayne, his wife of 42 years. Loving father to Matthew (Kerri) and Rebecca (Mike). Beloved grandfather of Ryan and Ethan. Dear brother to Barbara (Dennis), Gloria (Gene), Pat (Steve) and Colleen (Michael). Also survived by his best friends Ron, Steve, Paul and his constant companion, Tucker. Memorial visitation at the funeral home on Tuesday, September 3, from 1 to 2:30 PM.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 1, 2019