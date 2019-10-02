|
|
John M. Otto, of Lebanon, passed away peacefully on September 27, 2019 at the age of 60 years.
Dearly loved husband of Ruth Otto (nee Lemanski). Treasured father and father-in-law of Mark and Nicole (nee Kitterman) Otto, Samantha (nee Otto) and Aaron Schaffer. Beloved grandfather of Carol, Brookelynn, Jameson, Penelope and Raymond. Also survived by his brother Chris Otto, sister Catherine (nee Otto) Stefaniak and several nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents Ray and Joyce (nee Hollenstein) Otto.
Visitation at the funeral home Friday, October 4, from 11 AM until time of Funeral Service at 1 PM, Interment to follow at Forest Home Cemetery.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Oct. 2, 2019