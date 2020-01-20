|
John M. Patek
Menomonee Falls - January 19, 2020 at the age of 53 years. Loving son of Roger and the late Sandra. Dear brother of Michael (Brenda) and Lynne (Chris) Vizi. Dear uncle to Kyla (Rustin), Kristen Stevens and Kaycee (Ryan) and great uncle to Owen. Further survived by other relatives, friends and his furry faithful companion Sheba. Visitation will be held Sunday, January 26, 2020 at Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral Home in Menomonee Falls from 1PM until time of the Service at 3PM.
