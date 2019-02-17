Services
Schramka-Borgwardt Funeral Home and Cremation Services
11030 West Forest Home Ave
Hales Corners, WI 53130
(414) 425-6060
John M. "Tools" Rogge

Rogge, John M. "Tools" Passed away peacefully at home on February 10, 2019, at the age of 80 years. Beloved husband of Nancy for 61 years. Loving father of Michael Rogge, Jill (Steve) Zilles and Tracy (Eddie) Voss. Cherished grandpa "puppa" of Kimberly (Kurtis) Lepper, Nicholas Rogge, Katelyn (Andrew) Scaife, Kelsey Zilles (Joey Bett), John Zilles, Krista Zilles, Jaimie Voss, Abby Voss (Hunter Piche) and Scott (Amy) Merz. Proud great-grandpa of Ethan and Madden Lepper. Futher loved by other family and friends. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Memorials to The s Project appreciated. A special thank you to Comfort Keepers and Heartland Hospice.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 17, 2019
