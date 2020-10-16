1/
John M. Schnapp
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John M. Schnapp

Schnapp, John M. was called home on October 14, 2020 by our Heavenly Father. Born in Wisconsin on March 5, 1938. Preceded by his life partner, Stephen DeCheine. Survived by his children Madaline (Lonny) Wienke and John (Donna) Schnapp, his grandchildren Lisa (Ryan) Harkness, Nicole (Ilan) Boico, John and Sarah Schnapp. His great-grandchildren Molly, Declan, Mila and Moses. Thank you to his friends that supported him through his final days. A private service of his life will be taking place at Gesu Catholic Church on Wednesday, October 21, 2020. Donations to the COPD Foundation or your favorite charity if so moved.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 16 to Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
21
Service
Gesu Catholic Church
Send Flowers
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved