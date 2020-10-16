John M. Schnapp
Schnapp, John M. was called home on October 14, 2020 by our Heavenly Father. Born in Wisconsin on March 5, 1938. Preceded by his life partner, Stephen DeCheine. Survived by his children Madaline (Lonny) Wienke and John (Donna) Schnapp, his grandchildren Lisa (Ryan) Harkness, Nicole (Ilan) Boico, John and Sarah Schnapp. His great-grandchildren Molly, Declan, Mila and Moses. Thank you to his friends that supported him through his final days. A private service of his life will be taking place at Gesu Catholic Church on Wednesday, October 21, 2020. Donations to the COPD Foundation or your favorite charity
if so moved.