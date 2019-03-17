Services
Teske, John M. Born into Eternal Life on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at the age of 80. John was the loving husband of Jill and devoted father of John Jr. (Rachel), Melissa (Rodger), and Luke (Sara). Proud grandfather of Sarah, Ben, Calvin, Delaney, Addison, Caroline. Loving brother of Fr. Roland Teske SJ (dec.), Robert (Heather) Teske, Charles (Rhoda) Teske, Paul (Gloria) Teske. The Boy Scouts of America was the catalyst for everything else John accomplished in his life, including a very successful optical sales career. Visitation will be held Monday, March 18 at Queen of Apostles Church in Pewaukee at 10AM. Eulogies at 11:30AM. Mass at 12PM. For further information: www.beckerritter.com/tributes/John-Teske
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 17, 2019
