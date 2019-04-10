Services
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services
N84 W17937 Menomonee Ave.
Menomonee Falls, WI 53051
(262) 251-3630
John Maday Notice
Maday, John Passed away on April 2, 2019 at age 67. Survived by his brother Allan (Kathy) and his nieces Tina and Cindy. Also survived by Jim (Sharon) Maday, Cheryl Seamars, and other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by his parents John and Myrtle. He was a producer and director at WISN Channel 12 from 1969 until the time of his retirement. Visitation will be held Tuesday April 16, 2019 at the Funeral Home from 11am until time of Memorial Service at 2pm.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 10, 2019
