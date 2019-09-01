Resources
More Obituaries for John Budde
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Marie Budde Sr. SSND

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Marie Budde Sr. SSND Notice
Budde SSND, Sr. John Marie Born to Eternal Life August 27, 2019, age 85. Survived by her siblings Jean (Robert A.) Daniels, John (Phyllis) Budde, Lynn (the late Wilton) Zick, Christine (Christopher) Bauer, her sister-in-law Cathy Budde, nieces and nephews, other relatives, friends and the SSND Community. Preceded in death by her parents Felix and Evelyn, her brother Robert and her sister Audrey (Joseph) Hankes. A Wake Service will be celebrated Wednesday, September 4, at 10:30 AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at The Holy Family Chapel at Notre Dame of Elm Grove, 13105 Watertown Plank Rd., Elm Grove. Friends may call Wednesday from 9:30 AM until time of Service. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the School Sisters of Notre Dame Retirement Fund would be appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
jsonline