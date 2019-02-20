|
Slind, John Melvin "Johnny" Left us too soon on Mon., Feb. 11, 2019, at the age of 59. Loving dad of Jessica Slind (Bill Adolfsen) and Jeremy Slind. Proud grandpa of Luke and Levi. Beloved son of Norma Williams (the late Melvin Slind). Brother of Jeff Slind (Cathy) and James Williams (Janalyn). Former husband and best friend of Peggy Slind. Dear friend of Brent Domowicz, and Jimmy & Lori Evenson. He is further survived by other relatives, friends and his four legged buddies, Dash, Jackson and Shelby. Johnny was a very loving Dad, Grandpa and Friend. He spent family time throwing balls for the dogs, frisbee golfing, masterfully carving pumpkins, making cookies, going to concerts, enjoying the outdoors, and road tripping. He was the person everyone called for help with projects because Johnny could figure it out. He gave so generously of his time and talents. An avid reader, music fan, and collector, Johnny was always learning something new. His absence will be deeply felt. Visitation will be held on Sat., Feb. 23rd from 10:00AM to Noon at the Schramka Funeral Home followed by a Sharing of Memories Service. In lieu of flowers, memorials in John's name can be made to the Washington County Humane Society.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 20, 2019