SSGT John Michael (USMC) Raufmann

SSGT John Michael (USMC) Raufmann Notice
Raufmann, SSGT John Michael (USMC) Raufmann, SSGT John Michael (USMC) left this earth on August 20, 2019 at the age of 30. Beloved husband of Charissa (nee Thornsberry) Raufmann. Proud father of son Koen and daughter Nora. Cherished son of Diane Raufmann Burbey, step-son of Gregory Burbey. Preceded in death by his dear grandmother, Eileen Raufmann. A former resident of St Francis WI, John is further survived by his extended family and friends including all his brothers and sisters in the United States Marine Corp. Funeral service with full military honors to be held on August 28th 2019 in Beaufort SC.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 25, 2019
