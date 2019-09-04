|
|
Pastor John Mundt
Mukwonago - died Aug. 30, 2019 at age 74. He was a visitation pastor at Fox River Christian Church for many years and was proud to have helped many families. He served his country in the US Marine Corps during Vietnam. Survived by his beloved wife of 46 years, Jane (nee Chuppa). Loving father of James (Jenny) of Mukwonago, Christine (Jason) Stielow of Fredonia, and Joy (Jeff) Schwabe of Wind Lake. Dear grandfather of Isabella Mundt, Adriona, Gianna, Juliette, and Zach Stielow, and Sara, Louie, and Mya Schwabe. Further survived by his cousins, Jim (Candy) Endres of Milwaukee, and Tom (Penny) Endres of Michigan. Preceded in death by his parents. Visitation Sat., Sept. 7th from 10AM until the 11AM memorial service at Fox River Christian Church, S46 W24130 Lawnsdale Rd. Waukesha, WI 53189. Interment with full military honors will be at Southern WI Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Union Grove Thur. Sept. 12, 2019 at 9 AM
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 4, 2019