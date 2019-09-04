Services
Randle–Dable Funeral Home
1110 South Grand Avenue
Waukesha, WI 53186
(262) 547-4035
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Fox River Christian Church
S46 W24130 Lawnsdale Rd.
Waukesha, WI
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Fox River Christian Church
S46 W24130 Lawnsdale Rd.
Waukesha, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Mundt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pastor John Mundt


1945 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Pastor John Mundt Notice
Pastor John Mundt

Mukwonago - died Aug. 30, 2019 at age 74. He was a visitation pastor at Fox River Christian Church for many years and was proud to have helped many families. He served his country in the US Marine Corps during Vietnam. Survived by his beloved wife of 46 years, Jane (nee Chuppa). Loving father of James (Jenny) of Mukwonago, Christine (Jason) Stielow of Fredonia, and Joy (Jeff) Schwabe of Wind Lake. Dear grandfather of Isabella Mundt, Adriona, Gianna, Juliette, and Zach Stielow, and Sara, Louie, and Mya Schwabe. Further survived by his cousins, Jim (Candy) Endres of Milwaukee, and Tom (Penny) Endres of Michigan. Preceded in death by his parents. Visitation Sat., Sept. 7th from 10AM until the 11AM memorial service at Fox River Christian Church, S46 W24130 Lawnsdale Rd. Waukesha, WI 53189. Interment with full military honors will be at Southern WI Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Union Grove Thur. Sept. 12, 2019 at 9 AM

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
jsonline