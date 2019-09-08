Services
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Mt. Olivet Cemetery
3801 W. Morgan Ave
John N. "Jack" Ciske

John N. "Jack" Ciske
John N. Ciske "Jack"

Lac du Flambeau - Found Peace on Sunday, September 1, 2019 age 93 years. Beloved husband of the late Dorothy (nee Glinski). Loving father of Lawrence (Gayle), Brian (Jean) and Dianne (Anthony) Herriges.. Dear grandfather of Stephen (Beth), David, Stephanie and Laura Ciske, Maria (Derek) Schaar and Ryan Herriges. Dear great-grandfather of Grace Anne and Abigail Faith. Also survived by other family and friends. Jack was a proud U.S. Navy veteran during World War II.

Funeral Service on Saturday, September 14, 2019, 11 AM at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, 3801 W. Morgan Ave. followed by military honors. A thank you to the kind staff Lakeshore Assisted Living in Lac du flambeau, your love and support is greatly appreciated.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 8, 2019
