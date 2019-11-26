|
|
John Nadolny
Found Peace at the age of 85, Surrounded by family and friends. John worked for many years in the IT department as Pabst Brewery. John was a lifelong resident of Milwaukee and spent a good deal of his retirement cooking new and exciting foods as well as gardening. John survived by his brother Lawrence, Nieces Cindie and Jill as well as his grand-nieces Heather and Katie and many other family and friends. Cremation was held at Rest In Peace Funeral Home.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 26 to Dec. 1, 2019