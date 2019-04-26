|
|
Naylor, John "Jack" Entered into Eternal Life and reunited with his wife, Beverly of 54 years and daughter, Sandi on Tuesday, April 23, 2019. Age 85. Survived by his sons, Scott (Christine) Naylor and Gary (Marsha) Naylor. Cherished and greatly admired grandpa of JoEllen Moths and Lauren Holman. Dear brother of Joni Dies, the late Jim and the late Jerry Naylor. Jack will be missed by family and many friends. Visitation at the Funeral Home Monday, April 29 from 11 AM until time of Service at 12:30 PM. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. Jack proudly served in the U.S. Army and retired from a long career in property management. Jack enjoyed golfing and spending time at Bullwinkle's.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 26, 2019