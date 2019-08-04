|
Abert, John O'Donnell 10/30/46 - 7/28/19 John died peacefully in hospice on July 28 in Tampa, FL with his beloved daughters, their mother, and their spouses at his side following a lengthy illness. He lived in Milwaukee until the desire to be more involved in professional year-round golf brought him to Tampa. A 1964 graduate of Marquette High School and then Marquette University, he had esteem as well for the green and gold of the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin Badgers. John is survived by his daughters Jen Abert (Grant) Drain and Cpt. Kelsey (Cpt. Devlin) Abert, US Army, his brother, Fr. Rick Abert, SJ, and his sister, Betsy Abert, as well as numerous cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Dick and Peg (O'Donnell) Abert, and his sister, Mary Therese Abert. He made numerous friends in the communities of Odessa and Tampa and appreciated the camaraderie therein. John's family is grateful for the care he received from his coworkers, physicians and recent caregivers. Services will be conducted in Florida, with interment in Milwaukee planned for a later date.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 4, 2019