John O. 'Sam' Grade
Shoreview, MN - Grade, John 'Sam' age 72, passed away peacefully September 7, 2020. Sam was born and raised in Elm Grove, WI. Preceded in death by his father, Dr. John O. Grade; brothers Dr. Thomas and Michael Grade. Survived by his wife, Catherine; children John III (Maria) and Benjamin Grade, Kenneth (Johanna) Bougie; grandchildren Micaela, Natalia and Sam Grade; siblings Johanna (Jack), Margaret, Matthew, Benjamin (Sandy), Andrew (Tricia), Mary (Peter), Charles (Barb) and Jean; brother-in-law Edward (Sommer) Bougie; many nieces, nephews, other family and friends. A celebration of Sam's life will be held at a later date.
Bradshaw Funeral Home 651-489-1349 (bradshawfuneral.com
)