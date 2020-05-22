John O. KurerGreenfield - Passed away Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at age 96. Beloved husband of Arlene V. ( Nee Schmidt). Loving father of Karen (Mike) Jacobi, Kay (Joe) Gregorich, Sandra Manfrin (Kimm Mann). Dear grandfather of Rob (Sarah) Jacobi, Tobi (Ed) Lessor, Sarah (Steve) Weyers, John (Raluca) Jacobi, Kim Jacobi (Kevin Hegwood), Tyler Manfrin, and the late Samantha Roddy. 11 Great-Grandchildren. Brother of Donald (Dorothy) Kurer. Preceded in death by his other siblings Clarence, Victor, William, and June. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.John was a proud WWII Veteran serving from 1943-1945 seeing active duty in Normandy, Belgium, France, Germany, and England. John also was a longstanding member and faithful servant of St. Paul's Ev. Lutheran Church in West Allis.A limited capacity visitation (40 persons total at any time, 6 feet social distancing, masks recommended) will be held at the FUNERAL HOME Tuesday, May 26, 2020 from 12-2PM followed by a graveside service at 2:45PM at Arlington Park Cemetery (Meet there).In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate memorials to St. Paul's Ev. Lutheran Church-West Allis or the Veterans Honor Flight Network.