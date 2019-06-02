|
Plantikow, John O. Passed away on May 28, 2019 at the age of 94. He is lovingly remembered by his wife Rosalind of 40 years. He is survived by children Thomas Plantikow, Julie Campbell, Laurie (Harry) Rapkin, Jeffrey (Mandy) Weiss, Jill Weiss (Glenn Davis) and his six grandchildren. Visitation will be be held on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 from 9:30-11:00 at Wisconsin Memorial Park, Chapel of the Flowers, 13235 W. Capitol Dr., Brookfield. The service will begin at 11:00. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America or to a .
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 2, 2019