St Anthony's Congregation
N74W13604 Appleton Ave
Menomonee Falls, WI 53051
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
ST. ANTHONY CATHOLIC CHURCH
N 74 W 13604 Appleton Ave
Menomonee Falls, WI
Memorial Mass
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
ST. ANTHONY CATHOLIC CHURCH
N 74 W 13604 Appleton Ave
Menomonee Falls, WI
Menomonee Falls - Passed away peacefully on Saturday August 31, 2019 at the age of 90 years. Beloved husband of the late Mildred (nee Hoerres) for 55 years. Dear brother-in-law of Marion Ratzow. Dear uncle of Rebecca, Heather and Rad. Further survived by other relatives and friends.

Visitation Wednesday September 11th at ST. ANTHONY CATHOLIC CHURCH, N 74 W 13604 Appleton Ave., Menomonee Falls from 10:00 AM until time of the Memorial Mass at 11:00 AM. Memorials to St. Anthony Catholic Church appreciated. John was a retiree of the Milwaukee Police Department with 26 years of service.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 8, 2019
