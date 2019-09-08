|
John Orlikowski
Menomonee Falls - Passed away peacefully on Saturday August 31, 2019 at the age of 90 years. Beloved husband of the late Mildred (nee Hoerres) for 55 years. Dear brother-in-law of Marion Ratzow. Dear uncle of Rebecca, Heather and Rad. Further survived by other relatives and friends.
Visitation Wednesday September 11th at ST. ANTHONY CATHOLIC CHURCH, N 74 W 13604 Appleton Ave., Menomonee Falls from 10:00 AM until time of the Memorial Mass at 11:00 AM. Memorials to St. Anthony Catholic Church appreciated. John was a retiree of the Milwaukee Police Department with 26 years of service.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 8, 2019