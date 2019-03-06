|
Clef, John P. aka John P. Stano. Age 55 years. Born to eternal life March 3, 2019. Beloved son of Elizabeth TenHaken (nee Minik) and the late Matthew L. Stano. Dear brother of the late Matthew M. (Judith) Stano, the late Joseph J. Stano, Thomas (Linda) Stano, Gregory (Cindy) Stano, Mary (Richard) Krainz and Brian (Angela) Stano. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Memorial Gathering Saturday, March 9 at Blessed Savior Catholic Church 8545 W. Villard Ave. from 9:30 AM until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Blessed Savior Church appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 6, 2019