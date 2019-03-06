Services
Jelacic Funeral Home
5639 West Hampton Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53218
(414) 466-2134
Resources
More Obituaries for John Clef
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John P. Clef

Notice Condolences Flowers

John P. Clef Notice
Clef, John P. aka John P. Stano. Age 55 years. Born to eternal life March 3, 2019. Beloved son of Elizabeth TenHaken (nee Minik) and the late Matthew L. Stano. Dear brother of the late Matthew M. (Judith) Stano, the late Joseph J. Stano, Thomas (Linda) Stano, Gregory (Cindy) Stano, Mary (Richard) Krainz and Brian (Angela) Stano. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Memorial Gathering Saturday, March 9 at Blessed Savior Catholic Church 8545 W. Villard Ave. from 9:30 AM until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Blessed Savior Church appreciated.
logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now