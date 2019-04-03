|
Malloy, Sr., Dr. John P. 96, of Waukesha, WI., died peacefully on March 18, 2019, at AngelsGrace Hospice surrounded by his family. Malloy was born in Beatrice, NE on March 13, 1923. He entered the Armed Forces in 1943 and served as a combat infantryman with the 75th Infantry Division. He was awarded the combat infantry badge, the Bronze Star with V for Valor, and the Oak Leaf Cluster. He completed his BS and MA Degrees at Creighton University in Omaha, NE. He married Eileen (nee Wogan) of Kansas City, MO on October 12, 1947. He completed his doctorate in Educational Psychology at the University of Nebraska Lincoln in 1953. He became Associate Director and Director of the Marquette University Guidance Center in Milwaukee, WI. In 1964, he acquired Modern Machine Works in Cudahy, WI. He served as president and CEO until becoming Chairman of the Board in 1990. He retired in 2000. Malloy authored numerous publications, including his national award-winning book "Making John A Soldier: A Soldier Goes to War", published in 2012 by Outskirts Press. He is survived by his children; John Malloy Jr. (wife Joyce nee Storer), Kevin Malloy (wife Lynn nee Chapman ), Anne Malloy-Molzberger, Leo Malloy, Joseph Malloy (wife Mary Ann nee Cisneros) and his brother Aloysius. In addition, he is survived by ten grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. He was preceded by his wife Eileen (nee Wogan), daughter Margaret and brother Tom. Visitation will be held on Thursday, April 25, at St. Teresa of Calcutta Catholic Church-Monches, W302 N9583 O'Neil Rd, Hartland, from 10 AM until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM. Malloy will be interred at the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Union Grove on Friday, April 26, at 10 AM. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Malloy's name to the Eileen Malloy Memorial Scholarship at Catholic Memorial High School in Waukesha, WI.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 3, 2019