John P. Runte
Milwaukee - 2-8-85 to 9-4-19. John lived bravely with tuberous sclerosis, epilepsy, autism, and he was non-verbal since a baby.
He really loved to be in a pool. He learned to swim for twenty minutes across the pool into the deep end. He jumped off the diving board too.
He lived with mom and dad for the first six years. Then two years with a foster care home in Big Bend and twelve years with a wonderful family with two boys almost his age. Next he moved into a group home for twelve years. There were three boys at this home. One caregiver watched them at night and one caregiver when they returned home from Day Program.
During the day he attended Milwaukee Center for Independence for interaction with others and activities. He graduated from high school too.
I will cherish all my memories with John especially all the Saturday visits with him. I will always miss John. -- Love, Mom.
Visitation at WISCONSIN MEMORIAL PARK, Chapel of the Chimes, 13235 W. Capitol Dr., on Saturday, September 21, at 1PM until time of Service at 2PM. Burial to follow.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 15, 2019