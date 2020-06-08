John Parker
Bradenton, FL - John G. "Jack" Parker, 80, of Bradenton, FL, formerly of Glendale, WI and Oostburg, WI, passed away in his sleep the morning of June 5, 2020.
Jack was born January 17, 1940 at Fort Jackson, in Columbia, SC, the son of the late Dr. Colonel Robert and Tillie (Dreier) Parker. Jack graduated from Riverside High School in Milwaukee in 1958, and received a B.S. in Pharmacy from the University of Wisconsin, and an M.S. from Purdue University. On June 17, 1967 Jack married Rosemarie Sericati in Milwaukee. Jack worked as a pharmacist at St. Michael Hospital in Milwaukee for many years and at several other pharmacies in the Sheboygan, WI area before retiring to Florida with Rose. Jack was an active member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Bradenton. He also volunteered for Habitat for Humanity and the St. Joseph Catholic Church Food Pantry for over 10 years.
Jack is survived by his loving wife of nearly 53 years, Rose; his son, Jason (Tracy); his daughter, Seri (Eric) Phillips; four grandchildren, Grant and Tillie Parker and Tate and Naomi Phillips; one sister, Jean (Paul) Williams of Belmont, CA; a nephew, and several nieces.
A memorial service for Jack will be held at a future date. Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to Trinity Lutheran Church or St. Joseph Catholic Church Food Pantry in Bradenton, FL. Condolences may be made to www.brownandsonsfuneral.com
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.