Born March 29, 1932. Entered into eternal life on Friday, December 13,2019.

He is survived by his devoted wife of 62 years, Beverly. Loving Father of Mary Pat ( Gus Bannick), Margaret, Jane (John Koenig), Catherine (Ross Luther), Elizabeth (Thomas Valery), James (Mary). Loving Grandfather to 26 grandchildren, and 8 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his only brother Mike (Ann), many cousins, relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his son, Thomas John, and his grandson, John Patrick Bannick.

John (Pat) valued his faith, family, education, and hard work. He was proud of being a Professional Engineer(P.E.) and serving his country in The United States Army.

At John's request, his body was donated to The Medical College of Wisconsin for the advancement of science.

Visitation will take place at 4:00 pm on Wednesday, December 18,2019. A Memorial Mass will follow at 5:00 pm at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton, 12700 W. Howard Ave., New Berlin.

In lieu of flowers, John's memory may be honored by a donation to a Catholic school of your choice.



Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2019
