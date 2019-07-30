|
Fernandes, John Paul Milwaukee attorney JP Fernandes passed away on Tuesday, July 16. He was 48. JP is survived by his son, Cameron Krishnaney Fernandes; his wife, Bonnie Juettner Fernandes, and his step daughters Emma and Sally Juettner; his mother, Elizabeth Posner; his father, Dr. John Fernandes; his brother, Jacques, sister-in-law, Cassie, nieces Elizabeth and Molly, and nephew Matthieu; his stepbrother, Warren Steiner, and by other friends and relatives too countless to list, including his classmates from Marquette Law School class of 1997, Lawrence University class of 1994, and his fraternity, Delta Tau Delta. JP was a solo entrepreneur who was one of the youngest attorneys ever to argue a case before the Wisconsin Supreme Court and was profiled in the Wisconsin Law Journal. He was a deeply loving person who was devoted to his family and friends and will be deeply missed
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 30, 2019