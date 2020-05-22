John Paul Nogalski



Born January 22, 1929 to John F. and Helen (Stella) (nee Klupp). Called home to Heaven to be with his Lord on Wed. 5-20-20. Survived by his beloved and loyal wife of 65 years, Joan (nee Cichacki), daughters Denise Hendricks and Diane (Gary) Crook, daughter in-law Nancy, and three brothers; Al (Betty), Gil (Jane), and David. A loving Grandpa to eight grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. He was a Sgt. in the Korean war, earning three bronze stars. John was a loyal and proud member of the American Legion Sylvan Post 44 Wabeno, WI and was awarded the Legionnaire of the Year award in 2015. He was also a life time member of the K of C. John grew up in West Allis where he worked at Cuneo Press, served as a West Allis Police Officer and in 1970 opened John and Joan's Tavern on 61st and Lincoln. They enjoyed 15 memorable years in the business before retiring on Robert's Lake in Wabeno, WI. where they enjoyed lake life for 30 years. Most recently he and Joan lived in Menomonee Falls. We are sure his only son John, who preceded him in death in Feb. of 2006 was waiting for him with a dealt cribbage hand and an ice cold PBR. Rest in Peace Dad, We will miss you!



A service to Celebrate John's life will follow in the coming months, details will follow at a later date.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store