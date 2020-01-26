|
|
John "Duke" Pierson
Brookfield - John "Duke" Pierson joined his beloved wife, Celine Pierson (nee Schallhorn) in eternal life on Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at the age of 83. Loving father and father-in-law of Carolyn (Francisco) Benitez, Leslie (Mark) Dahl, and Beth (Jerry) Ratway. Amazing grandpa to Amanda (Emil), Alyson (Radovon), Breanna (Khalid), Travis (Megan), Tyler (Jamie) and Emma. Cherished great grandpa to Jayden, Lily, Alijana, Armani, Khalea and Olivia. Further survived by his loving sister Nancy Pierson and sister-in-law Jean Schallhorn. Also survived by nephews and nieces, other relatives and many good friends. John was a proud graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He built an unprecedented career with Globe Union/Johnson Controls over 38 years. His work in the field is renowned across the world. He was an avid bowler, golfer and gardener. He enjoyed time with his family, travel with his wife, family and friends, wintering in Florida and summer retreats to St Germain. Visitation Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Mother of Perpetual Help Church (Immaculate Heart of Mary Campus - 1212 S. 117th St.) 11AM until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 1PM. Private interment St. Joseph Cemetery - Waukesha. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the appreciated.
"You will always be loved, remembered and missed"
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Jan. 26, 2020