John R. BirkholzJohn Robert Birkholz of Cedarburg, Wisconsin died on July 9, 2020 at the age of 87 from natural causes. At John's request no services will be held.John was born on April 11, 1933 in Antigo, Wisconsin, the son of the late Frank "Grumpy" and Elinore (Hanson) Birkholz. He grew up on the island in Minocqua, Wisconsin where he and his family built a log cabin. In his later years, John and his wife Maryann settled in Cedarburg, Wisconsin where he was an active member of the community.He was a visionary leader and educator. Over his almost 50 year career, John served as President for Harper College, Erie Community College, Gateway Technical College, and finally Milwaukee Area Technical College where he retired in 2001.John was a devoted husband to Maryann, caring for her until her death in 2018. He was a proud father of four children and wise grandfather to nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. He is survived by his sister Elinore Jane Jacobsen; children: Barry (JoAnn) Birkholz; Peter (Soo Zee Park) Birkholz; Suzy (Peter) Maniak; and John (Jennifer Barr) Birkholz; grandchildren: Julie (Radboud Reijn) Birkholz, BJ Birkholz, Sarah Birkholz, Eric Birkholz; Emme Birkholz, Lily Birkholz; Robert (Gina) Maniak, Anna Maniak; and Lucius Birkholz; and great-grandchildren; Caius and Alba Reijn. John is preceded in death by his parents, wife Maryann Grace Birkholz and sisters Rosemary Shaney and Barbara Patrick.Memorials in his name can be directed to the Cedarburg Public Library, W63 N589 Hanover Ave, Cedarburg, WI 53012.Please visit funeral home website for more information.