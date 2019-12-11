|
|
John R. Bitzke
West Bend, WI - John Bitzke found peace on December 11, 2019 at the age of 60 and joins his parents Robert & Rosemary as well as his sister Jean in heaven. Survived and missed by his son Nick (Jessica), his grandsons Lucas & Logan, his sister Beverly (Jim) McDonald, nieces and nephews Ben, Amanda, Becky and Andy. Further survived by his circle of close friends including Sharon Felber, his brotherhood of firefighters and his wonderful caregivers at Bridges and Threshold. John will be fondly remembered for the impact that he had on so many lives, including his time serving as a Milwaukee Firefighter. John persevered through life with dignity & humor, and of course, lots of coffee and chocolate.
A visitation will be held at the MAX A. SASS & SONS GREENRIDGE CHAPEL (4747 S. 60TH ST.) on Tuesday December 17th from 4 PM until the time of services at 7 PM. Private interment will be at St.Stephen Cemetery in Oak Creek. In lieu of flowers any donations given to the family will be directed to Bridges of Wisconsin and Threshold.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 11 to Dec. 15, 2019