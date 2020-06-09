John R. Heistad
1946 - 2020
John R. Heistad

John R. Heistad, age 73, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 7, 2020 at Rainbow Hospice. He was born on July 8, 1946 in Wausau to Robert and Helen (Zinser) Heistad.

John was the Chief Credit Officer and Executive Vice-President at US Bank. He loved to golf, he loved the Packers. John also enjoyed yoga and gemology. Most of all, John loved spending time with his family, especially his grand-daughters.

John is survived by his wife of 52 years, Linda; his children, Rachel (Robert) Mundschau, Andrew (Kerry) Heistad, and Matt (Victoria) Heistad; and his grandchildren, Lucy, Vivian and Maggy Mundschau, and Ashlyn and Abigail Heistad.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at St. Jerome Catholic Church, 995 S. Silver Lake Street, Oconomowoc. A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
16
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
St. Jerome Catholic Church
JUN
16
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Jerome Catholic Church
