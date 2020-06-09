John R. HeistadJohn R. Heistad, age 73, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 7, 2020 at Rainbow Hospice. He was born on July 8, 1946 in Wausau to Robert and Helen (Zinser) Heistad.John was the Chief Credit Officer and Executive Vice-President at US Bank. He loved to golf, he loved the Packers. John also enjoyed yoga and gemology. Most of all, John loved spending time with his family, especially his grand-daughters.John is survived by his wife of 52 years, Linda; his children, Rachel (Robert) Mundschau, Andrew (Kerry) Heistad, and Matt (Victoria) Heistad; and his grandchildren, Lucy, Vivian and Maggy Mundschau, and Ashlyn and Abigail Heistad.A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at St. Jerome Catholic Church, 995 S. Silver Lake Street, Oconomowoc. A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service.