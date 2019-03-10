|
Kegel, John R. Born to eternal life on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at the age of 71. Beloved brother of James (Lori) Kegel, Paul (Mary) Kegel, Mary (Dave) Wolfgram, Rob (Karen) Kegel, and Mike Kegel. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. Visitation will take place on Monday, March 11, 2019 at the FUNERAL HOME from 10:00 AM until the time of service at 11:00 AM. Interment to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. John was an avid biker, bicycling all over the United States, and he loved to golf with family and friends. If so desired, memorials to the Chris Kegel Foundation would be appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 10, 2019