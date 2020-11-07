1/1
John R. Kubiak
John R. Kubiak

Passed away Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020 at the age of 80 years.

Beloved husband of the late Rose (nee Maglio). Dearest father, best friend and fishing buddy of Anthony (Laura) and Mary Grace (Mike). Loving Papa of Aja, Grace, Katherine and John, and Great-Papa of Amon and Vincenzo. Brother of Robert (Lee Ann). Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Visitation at the funeral home Tuesday, Nov. 10 at 11 AM, followed by a funeral service at 1 PM. Interment St. Adalbert Cemetery.

John cherished spending time with his family at his cabin and Disney World. He will always be remembered for lending a hand and offering guidance and wisdom. His sense of humor always brought a smile to everyone. You will always be in our hearts.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
10
Visitation
11:00 AM
NOV
10
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Funeral services provided by
Bruskiewitz Funeral Home
5355 West Forest Home Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53220-1410
(414) 321-1700
