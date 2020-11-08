John R. Lipski
John R. Lipski June 28, 1958-October 23, 2020 (Age 62)
Passed away October 23rd unexpectedly. Loving husband and father who had retired and became passionate about outdoor activities and woodworking. Preceded in death by his parents Donald and Patricia along with his niece Nicole. Survived by his wife Candice (nee Saggio), his brothers Joe (Peggy), Steven (Deborah) and his daughters Melissa and Katrina. Uncle to Jacob, Adam, Andy and Austin. Further survived by his granddaughter, other relatives and friends.
Private services will be held.
His family asks that if you are so moved, you make a donation to Wounded Warrior Project
in his memory.